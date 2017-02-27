'Hidden Figures' mathematician Christ...

'Hidden Figures' mathematician Christine Darden tells groundbreaking story in Richmond

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Fredericksburg.com

Christine Darden , Michael Paul Williams and Pearl Estelle Amy Smith spoke Sunday at Ebenezer Baptist Church during a discussion of Darden's and Smith's careers. A program with Dr. Christine Darden, Michael Paul Williams and Estelle Amy Smith at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Richmond VA Sun.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hampton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 6 min silly rabbit 1,498,645
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 10 hr Rshermr 63,406
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) Sun silly rabbit 8,023
News A sample menu for Georgia prison inmates on Fri... (Jun '09) Sun silly rabbit 49
Why do blacks get everything free? (Dec '12) Feb 24 Duh 118
I remember in Newport News (Dec '07) Feb 23 Dave Sprinkle 2,364
News Facebook Feedback for Saturday, Oct. 22 from Da... (Oct '11) Feb 23 Martin garey 22
See all Hampton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hampton Forum Now

Hampton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hampton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. Space Station
  2. Iraq
  3. Egypt
  4. South Korea
  5. Libya
 

Hampton, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,546 • Total comments across all topics: 279,203,121

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC