'Hidden Figures' Broke Ground for Modern Figures at NASA

Thursday Read more: NBC Washington

At 98 years old, one of the three inspiring female African-American mathematicians the Academy Award-nominated film "Hidden Figures" is based still has a head for numbers and would like to be back in her chair at NASA's Langley Research Center in Hampton, Virginia. The book and movie "Hidden Figures" tells the story of Katherine Johnson, Dorothy Vaughn and Mary Jackson, who were among the first African-American women to work for NASA during the space race in the 1950s and 1960s, when their job assignments in the segregated computers division at Langley were far beneath the heights they would eventually climb through excellent work and perseverance achieving equality.

