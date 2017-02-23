Hampton man arrested on multiple drug and firearm charges during traffic stop
Hampton Police say they pulled over a 2007 Acura sedan for a defective equipment violation around 11:35 p.m. Tuesday night in the area of West Mercury Boulevard and Whealton Road. Officers made contact with the driver, 41-year-old Kareem Jamal Malcolm and discovered he was driving the car on a suspended license.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTKR-TV Norfolk.
Add your comments below
Hampton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|8 min
|Realtime dog humper
|1,497,700
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|58 min
|TOTAL BULLSHYT
|8,005
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|1 hr
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|63,372
|A sample menu for Georgia prison inmates on Fri... (Jun '09)
|5 hr
|Old Millennia Tramp
|44
|Why do blacks get everything free? (Dec '12)
|9 hr
|Duh
|118
|I remember in Newport News (Dec '07)
|21 hr
|Dave Sprinkle
|2,364
|Facebook Feedback for Saturday, Oct. 22 from Da... (Oct '11)
|Thu
|Martin garey
|22
Find what you want!
Search Hampton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC