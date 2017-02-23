Hampton man arrested on multiple drug...

Hampton man arrested on multiple drug and firearm charges during traffic stop

Hampton Police say they pulled over a 2007 Acura sedan for a defective equipment violation around 11:35 p.m. Tuesday night in the area of West Mercury Boulevard and Whealton Road. Officers made contact with the driver, 41-year-old Kareem Jamal Malcolm and discovered he was driving the car on a suspended license.

