Hampton 8 mins ago 6:20 p.m.Hampton m...

Hampton 8 mins ago 6:20 p.m.Hampton museum offers more 'hidden' history lessons

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: WVEC-TV Norfolk

The Oscar-nominated movie "Hidden Figures" brought some of NASA and Hampton Roads' brightest minds to movie screens across the country. Now an exhibit at the Hampton History Museum is uncovering more hidden pieces of America and Virginia's history.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WVEC-TV Norfolk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hampton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 1 hr Well Well 1,497,797
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 4 hr Patriot AKA Bozo 63,375
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) 4 hr Patriot AKA Bozo 8,010
News A sample menu for Georgia prison inmates on Fri... (Jun '09) 14 hr Old Millennia Tramp 44
Why do blacks get everything free? (Dec '12) 18 hr Duh 118
I remember in Newport News (Dec '07) Thu Dave Sprinkle 2,364
News Facebook Feedback for Saturday, Oct. 22 from Da... (Oct '11) Thu Martin garey 22
See all Hampton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hampton Forum Now

Hampton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hampton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Iraq
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Hampton, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,785 • Total comments across all topics: 279,125,630

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC