Hampton 6 mins ago 11:38 a.m.Police searching for bank robbery suspect in Hampton
Police say an emergency call came in at 10:27 a.m. reporting a robbery at the bank located in the 2000 block of Coliseum Drive. Officers got to the scene and found that the suspect entered the business, implied he was armed with a gun and demanded money.
