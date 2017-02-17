Hampton 6 mins ago 11:38 a.m.Police s...

Hampton 6 mins ago 11:38 a.m.Police searching for bank robbery suspect in Hampton

Police say an emergency call came in at 10:27 a.m. reporting a robbery at the bank located in the 2000 block of Coliseum Drive. Officers got to the scene and found that the suspect entered the business, implied he was armed with a gun and demanded money.

