Hampton 5 mins ago 1:17 p.m.Customer shot during McDonald's robbery

Customer shot during McDonald's robbery

Police were called out to the McDonald's in the 200 block of South Mallory Street around 8:42 p.m. Investigators say a man entered the restaurant armed with a handgun, and demanded money. The suspect then shot one of the patrons who failed to comply with his demands.

