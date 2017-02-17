Hampton 5 mins ago 1:17 p.m.Customer shot during McDonald's robbery
Police were called out to the McDonald's in the 200 block of South Mallory Street around 8:42 p.m. Investigators say a man entered the restaurant armed with a handgun, and demanded money. The suspect then shot one of the patrons who failed to comply with his demands.
