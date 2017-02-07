Hampton 3 mins ago 11:29 a.m.Hampton ...

Hampton 3 mins ago 11:29 a.m.Hampton city leaders ask for input on budget priorities

Friday Feb 3 Read more: WVEC-TV Norfolk

Hampton City Manager Mary Bunting wants to hear from city residents as leaders begin to develop capital and operating budgets. Tuesday, Feb. 21 at 6:30 p.m. at Kecoughtan High School.

