Hampton 16 mins ago 12:30 p.m.Hampton man arrested for Fairland Avenue shooting
Hampton Police have arrested Corey Grant, 40, in connection with a shooting that happened over the weekend on Fairland Avenue. Police say an emergency call came in at 6:10 p.m. on February 25, reporting a shooting in the 700 block of Fairland Avenue.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WVEC-TV Norfolk.
