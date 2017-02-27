Hampton 16 mins ago 12:30 p.m.Hampton...

Hampton 16 mins ago 12:30 p.m.Hampton man arrested for Fairland Avenue shooting

Hampton Police have arrested Corey Grant, 40, in connection with a shooting that happened over the weekend on Fairland Avenue. Police say an emergency call came in at 6:10 p.m. on February 25, reporting a shooting in the 700 block of Fairland Avenue.

