Firefighters from three local departments respond to house fire in Poquoson
Crews responded to the blaze in the first block of Langley Street just before 11 a.m. Feb. 21, 2017, Poquoson Deputy Fire Chief Mike Bryant said at the scene. First responding crews found fire in the attic, and firefighters from Hampton and York County were called at assist, he said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hampton Roads Daily Press.
Add your comments below
Hampton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 min
|Henry
|1,496,827
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|8 min
|DemoHater
|63,281
|A sample menu for Georgia prison inmates on Fri... (Jun '09)
|15 hr
|inmate from a lv5
|39
|Navy Dr wife leaked pics/vids
|18 hr
|norfolkfolk
|9
|I remember in Hampton (Jan '08)
|Mon
|Kim Mann-Douglas
|836
|Libraries are about more than just books (Nov '08)
|Feb 18
|Martin garey
|7
|Portsmouth Police LIVE free online scanner (Jul '10)
|Feb 16
|Linda
|2
Find what you want!
Search Hampton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC