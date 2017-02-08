Features 43 mins ago 4:53 p.m.Got boxes? Donate them to 'Build the City: Minecraft Madness'
The Hampton History Museum is in need of volunteers, boxes, and other supplies to help build a large-scale model of Downtown Hampton. The project will be a part of a free family event the museum is hosting called "Build the City: Minecraft Madness."
Start the conversation, or Read more at WVEC-TV Norfolk.
Comments
Add your comments below
Hampton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|4 min
|Coca-Cola
|1,491,466
|My 1998 story for today
|5 hr
|Martin garey
|2
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|7 hr
|Donald Trump
|63,167
|I remember in Newport News (Dec '07)
|Tue
|Izzyb57
|2,362
|Supreme Court: Altria can be sued for 'light' c... (Dec '08)
|Tue
|Martin garey
|7
|Oregon woman plans to parade topless (Jun '08)
|Feb 6
|Parade Phart
|1,346
|agape flights of venice florida
|Feb 6
|THE COUNT OF MONT...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Hampton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC