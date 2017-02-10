Family of 5 displaced after Hampton a...

Family of 5 displaced after Hampton apartment damaged by fire

Three adults and three children were displaced after their Hampton apartment was damaged by fire Monday afternoon. Hampton Fire & Rescue responded to the fire in the 5000 block Auburn Lane about 1:15 p.m., Battalion Chief Shawn Lazar said at the scene.

