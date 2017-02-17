Earth science on the Space Station continues to grow
The number of instruments on the International Space Station dedicated to observing Earth to increase our understanding of our home planet continues to grow. The Stratospheric Aerosol and Gas Experiment III instrument will monitor the condition of the ozone layer, which covers an area in the stratosphere 10 to 30 miles above Earth and protects the planet from the sun's harmful ultraviolet radiation.
