Crossed over: Coal ash, Airbnb, outdoor drinking move on busy legislative day

Read more: Hampton Roads Daily Press

Dominion would have to do more study before the state could sign off on plans to leave tons of coal ash next to the Elizabeth River under legislation that cleared the Virginia Senate Tuesday, right at a legislative deadline that brought a flurry of action. The Senate also passed Senate Majority Leader Thomas K. "Tommy" Norment's bill regulating home rentals through Airbnb and other online platforms, as well as a Norment measure that could eventually change the way felons recover their voting rights in Virginia.

Comments made yesterday: 35,731 • Total comments across all topics: 278,664,089

