Crime 19 mins ago 10:59 a.m.Police search for suspect in Hampton robbery
Hampton police are asking for the public's help in locating a suspect in connection to a robbery that took place Wednesday night. Officers responded to the Merchant's Tire and Auto Service Center located in the 200 block of West Mercury Boulevard after receiving a robbery complaint.
