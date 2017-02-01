Airport commission says it did not violate policy on using state...

Airport commission says it did not vi...

Peninsula Airport Commission officials said they did nothing wrong in using state funds to help repay a loan to a startup airline, despite sharp criticism from the state secretary of transportation. The commission and Newport News/Williamsburg International Airport executives held a special meeting Tuesday to address the $3.55 million in state money used to repay a loan made to now-defunct People Express Airlines, which Secretary of Transportation Aubrey Layne has called "the largest ever unauthorized use of state aviation funds."

