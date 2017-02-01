Airport commission says it did not violate policy on using state...

Peninsula Airport Commission officials said they did nothing wrong in using state funds to help repay a loan to a startup airline, despite sharp criticism from the state secretary of transportation. The commission and Newport News/Williamsburg International Airport executives held a special meeting Tuesday to address the $3.55 million in state money used to repay a loan made to now-defunct People Express Airlines, which Secretary of Transportation Aubrey Layne has called "the largest ever unauthorized use of state aviation funds."

