5 Books You Should Read Before the Os...

5 Books You Should Read Before the Oscars

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Feb 20 Read more: Real Simple

Fun fact: the film adaptation of this New York Times -bestseller began shooting even before the book was released in September. And it's not hard to see why: Shetterly's meticulously-researched, inspiring story jumps off the page.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Real Simple.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hampton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 3 min Brad 1,497,032
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 4 hr Julia 63,299
News A sample menu for Georgia prison inmates on Fri... (Jun '09) 7 hr silly rabbit 40
I remember in Hampton (Jan '08) Feb 20 Kim Mann-Douglas 836
News Libraries are about more than just books (Nov '08) Feb 18 Martin garey 7
News Facebook Feedback for Saturday, Oct. 22 from Da... (Oct '11) Feb 11 Martin garey 21
My 1998 story for today Feb 9 Martin garey 2
See all Hampton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hampton Forum Now

Hampton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hampton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. NASA
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. Iran
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Supreme Court
 

Hampton, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,923 • Total comments across all topics: 279,071,058

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC