The Women of WWII come to life and we meet them on Coast Live
HAMPTON, Va. - Living history reenactors portraying members of the WWII Women's Army Corps , along with hands-on activities and other interactive experiences shed light on the lives of the "Women of WWII," for the Hampton History Museum's free 2
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTKR-TV Norfolk.
Comments
Add your comments below
Hampton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 min
|Panks
|1,489,135
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|5 min
|All Gore
|63,062
|Is Illinois couple's murder tied to bankruptcy ... (Oct '08)
|Tue
|BondCoBondsMan
|19
|Boente, a longtime federal prosecutor, is best ...
|Jan 31
|Captain Yesterday
|4
|Review: iLoveKickboxing- Newport News
|Jan 30
|Lindsey N
|34
|Teen charged with attempted rape at YMCA (Oct '08)
|Jan 29
|Martin garey
|31
|Rape with an object
|Jan 29
|Martin garey
|1
Find what you want!
Search Hampton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC