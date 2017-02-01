There are on the Alabama Live story from Monday Jan 30, titled The hypocritical attacks on black female artists that perform for Trump. In it, Alabama Live reports that:

By Marlyn Thomas, an instructor of English at Alabama A&M University, with a focus on Africana discours and the African American experience Just days after many on social media made memes on how they would perform for Trump for the right amount of money, Chrisette Michele was ostracized for performing with Travis Greene, another African American, at one of the inaugural balls. Their song? "Intentional," a gospel song that lauds the idea that in the very face of controversy, all things work together for the good.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Alabama Live.