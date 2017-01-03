SLS Shocked During Wind Tunnel Testin...

SLS Shocked During Wind Tunnel Testing to Better Understand Rocket's Transonic Behavior

Next Story Prev Story
5 min ago Read more: ECNmag

Tucked away in Hampton, Virginia, is a 56-year-old NASA wind tunnel capable of generating winds speeds of up to 900 miles per hour. In its lifetime, the Transonic Dynamics Tunnel has hosted hundreds of NASA projects, recently welcoming its latest guest, a 10-foot model of the world's most powerful rocket, the Space Launch System .

Start the conversation, or Read more at ECNmag.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hampton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 5 min flack 1,471,042
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 1 hr Patriot AKA Bozo 62,663
News Isle of Wight man claims he caught a cougar on ... (May '09) 1 hr Cruiser42 47
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) 4 hr Patriot AKA Bozo 7,986
I remember in Hampton (Jan '08) 16 hr Me-n-yo-mama 835
Quarstein Update; Help!?! Is hE bad? 21 hr Wounded Duck Daddy 1
the truth about the jews Dec 28 Boss hog 2
See all Hampton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hampton Forum Now

Hampton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hampton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. South Korea
  3. North Korea
  4. General Motors
  5. Haiti
 

Hampton, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,104 • Total comments across all topics: 277,598,098

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC