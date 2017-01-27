Senate Committee rejects 2 pro-choice bills despite strong support
Five days earlier, half a million protesters showed up for the Women's March on Washington. On Thursday, two pro-choice abortion bills were defeated 8-7 along party lines by a Senate committee.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTVR Richmond.
Comments
Add your comments below
Hampton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|3 min
|OBAMANATION
|1,489,098
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|8 hr
|The real Al Gore
|63,070
|Is Illinois couple's murder tied to bankruptcy ... (Oct '08)
|Tue
|BondCoBondsMan
|19
|Boente, a longtime federal prosecutor, is best ...
|Jan 31
|Captain Yesterday
|4
|Review: iLoveKickboxing- Newport News
|Jan 30
|Lindsey N
|34
|Teen charged with attempted rape at YMCA (Oct '08)
|Jan 29
|Martin garey
|31
|Rape with an object
|Jan 29
|Martin garey
|1
Find what you want!
Search Hampton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC