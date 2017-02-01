ResilienceRising up against climbing sea levelsHampton University in...
Dr. Mason Andrews poses with four of her Hampton University architecture students after the Virginia AIA Forum at the Slover Library in Norfolk. Hampton University in Hampton, Virginia, is one of the newest members of the National Resilience Initiative , a nationwide network of resilient design studios under the umbrella of the Architects Foundation .
