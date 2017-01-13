Local cheese steak chain opens third location
The newest spot is located at 12971 Jefferson Ave. As the name suggests, the local chain specializes in Philadelphia-style cheese steaks, chicken steaks, Reubens and other hoagies. "You can make a good living out of making sandwiches," he said.
