'Hidden' no more: Katherine Johnson, a black NASA pioneer, finds acclaim at 98
Fame has finally found Katherine Johnson - and it only took 98 years, six manned moon landings, a best-selling book and an Oscar-nominated movie. For more than 30 years, Johnson worked as a NASA mathematician at Langley Research Center in Hampton, Va., where she played an unseen but pivotal role in the country's space missions.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Add your comments below
Hampton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 min
|BlackHogGranolaBrown
|1,489,129
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|18 min
|Pete
|63,061
|Is Illinois couple's murder tied to bankruptcy ... (Oct '08)
|Tue
|BondCoBondsMan
|19
|Boente, a longtime federal prosecutor, is best ...
|Jan 31
|Captain Yesterday
|4
|Review: iLoveKickboxing- Newport News
|Jan 30
|Lindsey N
|34
|Teen charged with attempted rape at YMCA (Oct '08)
|Jan 29
|Martin garey
|31
|Rape with an object
|Jan 29
|Martin garey
|1
Find what you want!
Search Hampton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC