'Hidden Figures' shines light on forg...

'Hidden Figures' shines light on forgotten African-American ...

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Cleveland.com

In a memorable scene in "Hidden Figures," NASA mathematician Katherine Johnson has to visit the ladies' room. It means scurrying a half-mile through parking lots, past building after building, as fast as her dress-code-mandated high heels and the stack of papers in her arms will allow.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hampton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 5 min positronium 1,470,620
Quarstein Update; Help!?! Is hE bad? 1 hr Wounded Duck Daddy 1
I remember in Hampton (Jan '08) 3 hr VPM 834
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 4 hr carmino seranni 62,647
News Volunteer Bayside High School baseball coach se... (Feb '10) Mon not naive 12
News Aircraft carrier group returns from the Middle ... Dec 31 RushFan666 4
Review: iLoveKickboxing- Newport News Dec 29 Shannan 29
See all Hampton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hampton Forum Now

Hampton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hampton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. North Korea
  1. Super Bowl
  2. General Motors
  3. Iraq
  4. South Korea
  5. Bill Clinton
 

Hampton, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,619 • Total comments across all topics: 277,573,212

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC