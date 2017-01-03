Hampton Police search for suspects after man and teen shot from vehicle
Police are asking for the public's help to identify suspects in connection with a shooting that happened Monday night. While officers were investigating, Public Safety Communications was notified of a male gunshot victim at Sentara CarePlex.
