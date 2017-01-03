Hampton Police need help finding shooting suspect considered armed and dangerous
Police are asking for the public's help in locating an armed and dangerous suspect they have named in connection with a shooting on December 10. 32-year-old Timothy Keith McDonald, of Newport News, is wanted for the shooting that happened in the 200 block of West Lewis Ave. Around 7 p.m. police communications got a call about the shooting and when officers arrived they found a 38-year-old Hampton man suffering from a gunshot wound.
