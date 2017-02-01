Florida football recruiting: Defensiv...

Florida football recruiting: Defensive tackle Elijah Conliffe commits to Gators

The Florida Gators ' path toward a National Signing Day that is sure to draw debate from Gators fans is growing shorter and shorter - but Florida's 2017 recruiting class grew larger on Tuesday, as Virginia defensive lineman Elijah Conliffe committed to the Gators. Conliffe made his commitment via a Facebook Live broadcast done in conjunction with Bleacher Report , in which he had two friends and a trainer decked out in the colors of Florida and his two other finalists, Penn State and Tennessee, and got showered with orange and blue streamers after announcing he was picking the Gators.

