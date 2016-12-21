Dr Winston Murray has died
Murray, a former member of parliament for Tobago West fought for Tobago's self-governance and was influential in assisting of the establishment of the Tobago House of Assembly . He passed away in in Hampton, Virginia.
Read more at Trinadad Express.
