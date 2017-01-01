Boy walks into Hampton hospital with ...

Boy walks into Hampton hospital with life-threatening gunshot wound New Year's Day

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: WTKR-TV Norfolk

Officers responded to the Sentara CarePlex Hospital for a report of a "walk-in shooting victim" at 3:47 p.m. Police say the victim is a male juvenile from Newport News and that his single gunshot wound is considered life-threatening. According to police, just before the call for service at the hospital, dispatchers were notified about a shots fired complaint in the area of the intersection of Todds Lane and Northampton Drive.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTKR-TV Norfolk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hampton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 2 min Susanm 1,470,258
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 2 hr Too slow 62,646
News Volunteer Bayside High School baseball coach se... (Feb '10) 14 hr not naive 12
News Aircraft carrier group returns from the Middle ... Dec 31 RushFan666 4
Review: iLoveKickboxing- Newport News Dec 29 Shannan 29
the truth about the jews Dec 28 Boss hog 2
I remember in Hampton (Jan '08) Dec 27 ShrimpDog 833
See all Hampton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hampton Forum Now

Hampton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hampton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Bill Clinton
  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iraq
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
 

Hampton, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,268 • Total comments across all topics: 277,561,024

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC