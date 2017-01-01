Boy walks into Hampton hospital with life-threatening gunshot wound New Year's Day

Officers responded to the Sentara CarePlex Hospital for a report of a "walk-in shooting victim" at 3:47 p.m. Police say the victim is a male juvenile from Newport News and that his single gunshot wound is considered life-threatening. According to police, just before the call for service at the hospital, dispatchers were notified about a shots fired complaint in the area of the intersection of Todds Lane and Northampton Drive.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTKR-TV Norfolk.