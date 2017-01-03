13 Things to Do Around DC This January
We all know John Glenn became the first US astronaut to orbit Earth in 1962. But you probably don't know the story of the African-American women who made that feat possible.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Washingtonian.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Hampton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 min
|Earl
|1,472,108
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|51 min
|IB DaMann
|62,711
|Kool Smiles making some parents frown (Nov '08)
|Wed
|Mee
|212
|Isle of Wight man claims he caught a cougar on ... (May '09)
|Wed
|Cruiser42
|47
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|Wed
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|7,986
|I remember in Hampton (Jan '08)
|Tue
|Me-n-yo-mama
|835
|Quarstein Update; Help!?! Is hE bad?
|Jan 3
|Wounded Duck Daddy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Hampton Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC