Woman taken to hospital after Hampton house fire
Hampton Fire and Rescue Crews are investigating what caused a home to catch fire in the 400 block of Reed Street Saturday morning. Battalion Chief Mick Barilla said when crews responded to a report of smoke, they arrived on scene to find a one-story, wood framed home with heavy fire and smoke coming from the residence.
Read more at WAVY-TV Portsmouth.
