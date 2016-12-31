Woman taken to hospital after Hampton...

Woman taken to hospital after Hampton house fire

12 hrs ago Read more: WAVY-TV Portsmouth

Hampton Fire and Rescue Crews are investigating what caused a home to catch fire in the 400 block of Reed Street Saturday morning. Battalion Chief Mick Barilla said when crews responded to a report of smoke, they arrived on scene to find a one-story, wood framed home with heavy fire and smoke coming from the residence.

