Scientist provides tour of space
A NASA scientist took library patrons on a journey through the cosmos Thursday as he spoke about the wonders of space exploration and the most recent discoveries about the planets in the solar system and beyond. Dr. Russell De Young, a senior research scientist in the Science Directorate of NASA Langley Research Center in Hampton, Va., came to Braswell Memorial Library on Thursday afternoon to discuss these issues as he shared a PowerPoint presentation and video footage of planets as captured through advanced satellite and spacecraft images.
