Review: Hidden Figures (2017) 't...
There are some stand up and cheer moments in Theodore Melfi's entertaining "Hidden Figures" that have nothing to do with the space race. It's 1961, and three years before the Civil Rights Act of 1964 outlawed segregated restrooms and water fountains.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Victoria Advocate.
Comments
Add your comments below
Hampton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 min
|VetnorsGate
|1,468,127
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|2 hr
|Brian_G
|62,615
|the truth about the jews
|Wed
|Boss hog
|2
|I remember in Hampton (Jan '08)
|Tue
|ShrimpDog
|833
|All black run Democrat city is a ghetto
|Tue
|Ayers
|1
|I remember in Newport News (Dec '07)
|Tue
|Ayers
|2,356
|I voted for Donald J. Trump
|Tue
|Ayers
|3
Find what you want!
Search Hampton Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC