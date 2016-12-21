Police arrest man accused of drawing gun after fight in Hampton 7-Eleven
At 1:39 a.m. on Sunday, officers were called to the 7-Eleven at 61 E. Mercury Boulevard for a report of a person with a gun. Police got to the scene and spoke with several witnesses, who said the victim, a 25-year-old Hampton man, and another man were involved in a fight inside the store.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVY-TV Portsmouth.
Comments
Add your comments below
Hampton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man shot inside kitchen of Newport News home
|4 min
|nn person
|1
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|5 min
|Orange God
|1,466,121
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|1 hr
|Sunrise Boaners
|62,604
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|12 hr
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|7,980
|Review: DRS Fantom Works (Jul '13)
|Fri
|MALIBUMARK
|95
|I remember in Newport News (Dec '07)
|Dec 21
|NN kid
|2,355
|truth about the jews and israel
|Dec 18
|Sutter Caine
|2
Find what you want!
Search Hampton Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC