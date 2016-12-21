Police arrest man accused of drawing ...

Police arrest man accused of drawing gun after fight in Hampton 7-Eleven

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Dec 21 Read more: WAVY-TV Portsmouth

At 1:39 a.m. on Sunday, officers were called to the 7-Eleven at 61 E. Mercury Boulevard for a report of a person with a gun. Police got to the scene and spoke with several witnesses, who said the victim, a 25-year-old Hampton man, and another man were involved in a fight inside the store.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVY-TV Portsmouth.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hampton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Man shot inside kitchen of Newport News home 4 min nn person 1
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 5 min Orange God 1,466,121
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 1 hr Sunrise Boaners 62,604
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) 12 hr Patriot AKA Bozo 7,980
Review: DRS Fantom Works (Jul '13) Fri MALIBUMARK 95
I remember in Newport News (Dec '07) Dec 21 NN kid 2,355
truth about the jews and israel Dec 18 Sutter Caine 2
See all Hampton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hampton Forum Now

Hampton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hampton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Earthquake
  3. Ebola
  4. Egypt
  5. Mexico
 

Hampton, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,998 • Total comments across all topics: 277,324,657

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC