Obama pardons 78, shortens the sentence for 153
President Barack Obama pardoned 78 people and shortened the sentence of 153 others convicted of federal crimes, the greatest number of individual clemencies in a single day by any president, the White House said Monday. Jermaine Brown, of Hampton, had his sentence of 548 months imprisonment with five years supervised release amended to 511 months' imprisonment.
Hampton Discussions
