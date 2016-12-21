News 31 mins ago 4:08 p.m.Snow plows get makeovers from art students in York Co.
If you happen to drive through snow this winter, and you pass a ship sailing across the open seas-- it's not a mirage. "We took a very utilitarian object and turned it into a work of art," says Tiffany Heiser, art teacher at Grafton High School in Yorktown.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WVEC-TV Norfolk.
Comments
Add your comments below
Hampton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|2 min
|Christian Democrat
|62,608
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 min
|ester povington
|1,466,600
|the truth about the jews
|23 hr
|LEX LUTHER
|1
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|Mon
|Observing DaLoser
|7,984
|If ex-felons pay their dues to society, let's g... (Jun '08)
|Sun
|TOXIC COPS
|1,169
|I remember in Newport News (Dec '07)
|Dec 21
|NN kid
|2,355
|truth about the jews and israel
|Dec 18
|Sutter Caine
|2
Find what you want!
Search Hampton Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC