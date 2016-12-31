Movie review: - Hidden Figures' is Grade-A Hollywood crowd-pleaser in the best way
A Grade-A Hollywood crowd-pleaser that happily celebrates its shameless moments, "Hidden Figures" can be teased, but it can't be ignored. The film may not be restrained, but stars Taraji P. Henson, Octavia Spencer and Janelle Monae are powerfully effective and its little-known true story is so flabbergasting that resistance is all but futile.
