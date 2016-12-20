'Hidden Figures' will open in limited release in Hampton, Newport News
The Virginia Air and Space Center in downtown Hampton held a private advanced screening of "Hidden Figures" on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2016. Katherine Johnson, human calculator for NASA and one of the real-life inspirations for the movie and actress Octavia Spencer, who plays Dorothy Vaughn, were notable attendees.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hampton Roads Daily Press.
Add your comments below
Hampton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|1 min
|Henry
|1,466,070
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|19 min
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|62,598
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|10 hr
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|7,977
|Review: DRS Fantom Works (Jul '13)
|Fri
|MALIBUMARK
|95
|I remember in Newport News (Dec '07)
|Dec 21
|NN kid
|2,355
|truth about the jews and israel
|Dec 18
|Sutter Caine
|2
|I voted for Donald J. Trump
|Dec 17
|Wretched Rue
|2
Find what you want!
Search Hampton Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC