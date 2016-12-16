'Hidden Figures' No More: Meet The Black Women Who Helped Send America To Space
According to NASA, Mary Jackson "may have been the only black female aeronautical engineer in the field" in the 1950s. Singer and actress Janelle Monae plays her in the film Hidden Figures .
Start the conversation, or Read more at National Public Radio.
Comments
Add your comments below
Hampton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 min
|Henry
|1,466,070
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|19 min
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|62,598
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|10 hr
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|7,977
|Review: DRS Fantom Works (Jul '13)
|Fri
|MALIBUMARK
|95
|I remember in Newport News (Dec '07)
|Dec 21
|NN kid
|2,355
|truth about the jews and israel
|Dec 18
|Sutter Caine
|2
|I voted for Donald J. Trump
|Dec 17
|Wretched Rue
|2
Find what you want!
Search Hampton Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC