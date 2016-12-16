'Hidden Figures' is a Grade-A Hollywood crowd-pleaser in the best way
A Grade-A Hollywood crowd-pleaser that happily celebrates its shameless moments, "Hidden Figures" can be teased but it can't be ignored. The film may not be restrained but stars Taraji P. Henson , Octavia Spencer and Janelle Mone are powerfully effective and its little-known true story is so flabbergasting that resistance is all but futile.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.
Add your comments below
Hampton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man shot inside kitchen of Newport News home
|4 min
|nn person
|1
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|5 min
|Orange God
|1,466,121
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|1 hr
|Sunrise Boaners
|62,604
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|12 hr
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|7,980
|Review: DRS Fantom Works (Jul '13)
|Fri
|MALIBUMARK
|95
|I remember in Newport News (Dec '07)
|Dec 21
|NN kid
|2,355
|truth about the jews and israel
|Dec 18
|Sutter Caine
|2
Find what you want!
Search Hampton Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC