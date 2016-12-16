'Hidden Figures' is a Grade-A Hollywood crowd-pleaser in the best way

A Grade-A Hollywood crowd-pleaser that happily celebrates its shameless moments, "Hidden Figures" can be teased but it can't be ignored. The film may not be restrained but stars Taraji P. Henson , Octavia Spencer and Janelle Mone are powerfully effective and its little-known true story is so flabbergasting that resistance is all but futile.

