Hampton Roads employment worsens in November
Hampton Roads and Peninsula employment slipped in November compared to the same month last year, according to the latest labor data. The regional unemployment rate remained flat at 4.6 percent from October to November, but was up from 4.5 percent in November 2015, according to the Virginia Employment Commission.
Hampton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 min
|Cheech the Conser...
|1,468,953
|Aircraft carrier group returns from the Middle ...
|44 min
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|3 hr
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|62,618
|Review: iLoveKickboxing- Newport News
|Thu
|Shannan
|29
|the truth about the jews
|Dec 28
|Boss hog
|2
|I remember in Hampton (Jan '08)
|Dec 27
|ShrimpDog
|833
|All black run Democrat city is a ghetto
|Dec 27
|Ayers
|1
