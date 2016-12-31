Hampton burglar caught with stolen television
A 20-year old Hampton man has been charged with burglary and grand larceny after police say they caught him carrying a stolen television. Sargeant Matt Bond with the Hampton Police Department said Deontae Eugene White was arrested on December 29 after police responded to the Armistead Townhomes located in the 2000 block of North Armistead Avenue in reference to a burglary in progress complaint.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVY-TV Portsmouth.
Add your comments below
Hampton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 min
|Susanm
|1,469,359
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|4 hr
|Brian_G
|62,634
|Aircraft carrier group returns from the Middle ...
|11 hr
|RushFan666
|4
|Review: iLoveKickboxing- Newport News
|Dec 29
|Shannan
|29
|the truth about the jews
|Dec 28
|Boss hog
|2
|I remember in Hampton (Jan '08)
|Dec 27
|ShrimpDog
|833
|All black run Democrat city is a ghetto
|Dec 27
|Ayers
|1
Find what you want!
Search Hampton Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC