Hampton burglar caught with stolen television

A 20-year old Hampton man has been charged with burglary and grand larceny after police say they caught him carrying a stolen television. Sargeant Matt Bond with the Hampton Police Department said Deontae Eugene White was arrested on December 29 after police responded to the Armistead Townhomes located in the 2000 block of North Armistead Avenue in reference to a burglary in progress complaint.

