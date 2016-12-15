Hampton blues musician releases first album with backing of military, civilian band
Bringing together military and civilian musicians, the Hampton harmonica player said it made the recording process unique for his blues album "Been A Long Time Baby." "Military musicians have a bad rep that people think they're great technicians but they don't have a lot of soul," Dikon said.
