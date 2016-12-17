Group works to bring Peninsula streetcar back to region
The streetcars were a link on the Peninsula. Traveling from Buckroe Beach to Victoria Boulevard, into downtown Newport News and up toward Hilton Village, thousands loaded into the vehicles every day in the 20th century.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hampton Roads Daily Press.
Comments
Add your comments below
Hampton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|1 min
|Henry
|1,466,070
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|19 min
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|62,598
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|10 hr
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|7,977
|Review: DRS Fantom Works (Jul '13)
|Fri
|MALIBUMARK
|95
|I remember in Newport News (Dec '07)
|Dec 21
|NN kid
|2,355
|truth about the jews and israel
|Dec 18
|Sutter Caine
|2
|I voted for Donald J. Trump
|Dec 17
|Wretched Rue
|2
Find what you want!
Search Hampton Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC