Christmas tree sparks fire in Hampton home
Hampton Fire and Rescue units were sent to the home in the 00 block of Fox Grove Drive around 2 a.m. Crews reporting seeing heavy smoke coming from the back of the house and quickly made an interior attack on the fire. Investigators say the fire is accidental appears to have started in a live Christmas tree that was in a bedroom.
