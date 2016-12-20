a Hidden Figuresa stars Octavia Spenc...

Saturday Dec 24

Katherine G. Johnson , flanked by fellow mathematicians Dorothy Vaughan and Mary Jackson meet the man they helped send into orbit, John Glenn , in “Hidden Figures.” Movie awards season may still be in the question mark stage, but “Hidden Figures” already owns the Who Knew? trophy of the year. “The truth is that I thought it was historical fiction,” says Octavia Spencer, who with Taraji P. Henson and Janelle Monae play three of the many African-American math whizzes - Dorothy Vaughan, Katherine Johnson and Mary Jackson, respectively - that performed vital work for NASA in the early days of the space race with the Soviet Union.

