5 Books You Should Read Before the Golden Globes
Fun fact: the film adaptation of this New York Times -bestseller began shooting even before the book was released in September. And it's not hard to see why: Shetterly's meticulously-researched, inspiring story jumps off the page.
Start the conversation, or Read more at InStyle.
Comments
Add your comments below
Hampton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|5 min
|sonicfilter
|1,469,598
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|12 hr
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|62,633
|Aircraft carrier group returns from the Middle ...
|Sat
|RushFan666
|4
|Review: iLoveKickboxing- Newport News
|Dec 29
|Shannan
|29
|the truth about the jews
|Dec 28
|Boss hog
|2
|I remember in Hampton (Jan '08)
|Dec 27
|ShrimpDog
|833
|All black run Democrat city is a ghetto
|Dec 27
|Ayers
|1
Find what you want!
Search Hampton Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC