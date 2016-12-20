2017 Winter Arts Preview: Sizing up the visual arts
Image courtesy of Museo Poldi Pezzoli in Milan The largest collection of paintings by famed Italian Renaissance artist Sandro Botticelli ever to visit the United States will be on view at the College of William and Mary's Muscarelle Museum of Art along with numerous other Renaissance works Feb. 11-April 16, 2017. - Original Source: Museo Poldi Pezzoli, Milan Image courtesy of Museo Poldi Pezzoli in Milan The largest collection of paintings by famed Italian Renaissance artist Sandro Botticelli ever to visit the United States will be on view at the College of William and Mary's Muscarelle Museum of Art along with numerous other Renaissance works Feb. 11-April 16, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hampton Roads Daily Press.
Add your comments below
Hampton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|3 min
|Henry
|1,468,182
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|3 hr
|Brian_G
|62,615
|the truth about the jews
|Wed
|Boss hog
|2
|I remember in Hampton (Jan '08)
|Tue
|ShrimpDog
|833
|All black run Democrat city is a ghetto
|Tue
|Ayers
|1
|I remember in Newport News (Dec '07)
|Tue
|Ayers
|2,356
|I voted for Donald J. Trump
|Tue
|Ayers
|3
Find what you want!
Search Hampton Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC