At trio of Towson-area locations, Mis...

At trio of Towson-area locations, Misty Valley Farms offers season's bounty

Next Story Prev Story
18 min ago Read more: The Baltimore Sun

Catie Denz, of Parkton, organizes the sugar snap peas while working at the Misty Valley Farms produce stand in Cockeysville June 23. Catie Denz, of Parkton, organizes the sugar snap peas while working at the Misty Valley Farms produce stand in Cockeysville June 23. During the spring and early summer, Mark Fleischmann, the co-owner of Misty Valley Farms, must rise well before dawn each day and drive to Maryland's Eastern Shore - then turn around and drive right back to Cockeysville on the same morning.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Baltimore Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hampstead Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Westminster Music Thread (Feb '14) Jun 16 Musikologist 7
Clifford Hoyt accident? (Aug '13) Apr '17 Mdawn 20
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in Maryland (... (Oct '10) Mar '17 Bill Grimes-Wyatt 20
melissa pavlovec (Jan '13) Mar '17 Beavrbush 17
Tim Bagley (Jan '17) Jan '17 Greywater 1
the music thread (Mar '12) Nov '16 Musikologist 23
Kreg Cutsail (Dec '12) Aug '16 JwbSr 3
See all Hampstead Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hampstead Forum Now

Hampstead Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hampstead Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pakistan
 

Hampstead, MD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,338 • Total comments across all topics: 282,252,465

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC