State law seeks to close gaps in dam ...

State law seeks to close gaps in dam failure emergency preparations

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Read more: The Baltimore Sun

More than 40 dams across Maryland whose failure could cause deaths or significant destruction lack updated emergency plans, according to state officials. Now a new law is requiring owners of those dams - counties, municipalities and private businesses - to prepare.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Baltimore Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hampstead Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Clifford Hoyt accident? (Aug '13) Apr '17 Mdawn 20
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in Maryland (... (Oct '10) Mar '17 Bill Grimes-Wyatt 20
melissa pavlovec (Jan '13) Mar '17 Beavrbush 17
Tim Bagley Jan '17 Greywater 1
the music thread (Mar '12) Nov '16 Musikologist 23
Westminster Music Thread (Feb '14) Oct '16 Musikologist 6
Kreg Cutsail (Dec '12) Aug '16 JwbSr 3
See all Hampstead Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hampstead Forum Now

Hampstead Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hampstead Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Egypt
  2. South Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Supreme Court
 

Hampstead, MD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,348 • Total comments across all topics: 280,911,482

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC